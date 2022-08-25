There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).

As of close of business last night, Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.71, up 12.63% from its previous closing price of $17.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569259 shares were traded. FLNC reached its highest trading level at $20.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Nebreda Julian bought 12,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 203,952 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Madaeni Seyed sold 84,208 shares of FLNC for $854,896 on Jun 02. The SVP & Chief Digital Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.15 per share. On May 31, another insider, Arnold Cynthia A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,319 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $39.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNC traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.78M. Insiders hold about 51.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 5.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.58 and $-1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $680.77M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.