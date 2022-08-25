There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ).

In the latest session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) closed at 28.86 up 23.76% from its previous closing price of $23.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8342188 shares were traded. TRQ reached its highest trading level at $29.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turquoise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRQ has reached a high of $31.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRQ has traded an average of 918.40K shares per day and 2.71M over the past ten days. A total of 201.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.02M. Insiders hold about 49.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $284.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $305.74M to a low estimate of $242M. As of the current estimate, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $673.18M, an estimated decrease of -57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.67M, a decrease of -40.30% over than the figure of $-57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.