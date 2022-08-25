There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Uxin Limited (UXIN).

As of close of business last night, Uxin Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.61, up 2.14% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0128 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137115 shares were traded. UXIN reached its highest trading level at $0.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UXIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0327.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UXIN traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 560.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.49M. Insiders hold about 5.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.