There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed the day trading at 3.05 up 6.27% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3862158 shares were traded. CDE reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8299.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Whelan Thomas S bought 10,000 shares of CDE for $42,490 on Feb 25. The SVP & CFO now owns 406,683 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 11,760 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,086 and bolstered with 189,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDE is 1.74, which has changed by -53.00% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3425.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDE traded about 4.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDE traded about 3.73M shares per day. A total of 278.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.53M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 17.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 15.42M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $854.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.