There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

The closing price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) was 24.61 for the day, up 15.38% from the previous closing price of $21.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11623652 shares were traded. ENVX reached its highest trading level at $24.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on August 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $50 previously.

On August 09, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Lahiri Ashok sold 5,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 1,391,993 shares of the business.

Lahiri Ashok sold 5,000 shares of ENVX for $125,000 on Aug 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,396,993 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Dales Gardner Cameron, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 200,000 and left with 989,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 796.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 564.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $39.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

ENVX traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 7.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.47M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 5.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 227.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.