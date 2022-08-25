There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed the day trading at 47.13 down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $49.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8485533 shares were traded. ZI reached its highest trading level at $48.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $73 from $67 previously.

On February 16, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $82 to $70.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares for $50.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,529,534 led to the insider holds 40,307,862 shares of the business.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. sold 167,755 shares of ZI for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1812.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 50.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZI traded about 4.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZI traded about 3.38M shares per day. A total of 401.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.28M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 20.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $278.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.57M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.76M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.5M, an increase of 32.60% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.82M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.8M, up 44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.