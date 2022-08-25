This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)

As of close of business last night, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.57, up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329515 shares were traded. MVST reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MVST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 835.01M and an Enterprise Value of 676.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVST is 0.89, which has changed by -72.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $12.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5301, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2984.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MVST traded 3.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.43M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Jul 28, 2022 were 15.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 17.38M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.61, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.61 and $-0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.98M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.42M and the low estimate is $379.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.