Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

The closing price of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) was 0.20 for the day, up 7.59% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084333 shares were traded. CRXT reached its highest trading level at $0.1973 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRXT has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4863.

Shares Statistics:

CRXT traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 2.59M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 3.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.3M to a low estimate of $4.39M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78M, an estimated increase of 83.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.56M, an increase of 53.10% less than the figure of $83.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.8M and the low estimate is $38.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.