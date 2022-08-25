Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed the day trading at 17.71 down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $18.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5069537 shares were traded. FMS reached its highest trading level at $17.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FMS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33.70 from $30.30 previously.

On February 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32.40 to $30.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.47B and an Enterprise Value of 23.15B. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $40.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FMS traded about 843.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FMS traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 585.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.29M. Shares short for FMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 902.03k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

FMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.71, up from 1.34 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.79 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.5B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.65B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of $-12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.38B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.78B and the low estimate is $19.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.