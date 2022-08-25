Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The closing price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) was 2.54 for the day, up 4.53% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5684222 shares were traded. INO reached its highest trading level at $2.5852 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 318.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INO is 0.93, which has changed by -70.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5477.

Shares Statistics:

INO traded an average of 6.35M shares per day over the past three months and 5.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 43.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 40.38M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.08% and a Short% of Float of 19.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.24. EPS for the following year is $-1.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.5.