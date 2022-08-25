Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) was 0.32 for the day, up 3.54% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0108 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042257 shares were traded. TOPS reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7808.

Shares Statistics:

TOPS traded an average of 694.80K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.83M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.71% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 441.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 619.69k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.37M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.