United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $6.73 in the most recent trading day, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) closed at 6.73, down 0.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4503102 shares were traded. UMC reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 16.88B and an Enterprise Value of 12.72B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UMC is 1.07, which has changed by -39.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 60.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 53.67M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.