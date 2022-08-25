Update from Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) was 2.99 for the day, up 3.82% from the previous closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001033 shares were traded. BLND reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.75 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.20.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $4.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 26,228 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 76,268 led to the insider holds 634,843 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 20,266 shares of BLND for $58,944 on Aug 22. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 634,483 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On May 20, another insider, Mayopoulos Timothy J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 32,298 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 106,803 and left with 661,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 702.32M and an Enterprise Value of 483.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $17.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0113.

Shares Statistics:

BLND traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.54M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 13.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.62 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.8M to a low estimate of $45.79M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.31M, an estimated decrease of -40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.05M, a decrease of -39.40% over than the figure of $-40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.6M and the low estimate is $161.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.