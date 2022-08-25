Update from PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS): A steady trajectory

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed the day trading at 15.28 up 9.06% from the previous closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4274886 shares were traded. PAGS reached its highest trading level at $15.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAGS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On April 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 08, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAGS is 1.79, which has changed by -73.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $61.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAGS traded about 3.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAGS traded about 3.14M shares per day. A total of 330.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.76M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 6.62M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $679.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.37M to a low estimate of $603.91M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $430.06M, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.22M, an increase of 42.70% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.97B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.