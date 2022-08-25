Update from Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was 159.49 for the day, up 4.19% from the previous closing price of $153.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9425493 shares were traded. SNOW reached its highest trading level at $161.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 208.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On August 16, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $165 to $175.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $125.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on August 12, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when McMahon John Dennis sold 1,224 shares for $155.44 per share. The transaction valued at 190,259 led to the insider holds 55,659 shares of the business.

BURTON JEREMY bought 20 shares of SNOW for $2,781 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 1,244 shares after completing the transaction at $139.06 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 727 shares for $136.18 each. As a result, the insider received 99,003 and left with 16,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $405.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.80.

Shares Statistics:

SNOW traded an average of 7.44M shares per day over the past three months and 5.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 13.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.