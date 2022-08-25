Update from The RealReal Inc. (REAL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) was 2.32 for the day, down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4409180 shares were traded. REAL reached its highest trading level at $2.4695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $14 previously.

On August 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,146 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 32,819 led to the insider holds 667,843 shares of the business.

Lo Steve Ming sold 8,015 shares of REAL for $19,768 on Aug 20. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 277,254 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Suko Todd A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of the company, sold 11,046 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 27,240 and left with 385,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $17.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7169, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2162.

Shares Statistics:

REAL traded an average of 5.12M shares per day over the past three months and 5.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.19M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 12.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 12.37M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.55% and a Short% of Float of 13.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.59, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.22 and $-1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.47. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922M and the low estimate is $724.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.