What shareholders can do to beat the market with QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock

In the latest session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at 141.31 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $140.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5088118 shares were traded. QCOM reached its highest trading level at $141.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when POLEK ERIN L sold 70 shares for $145.68 per share. The transaction valued at 10,198 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

POLEK ERIN L sold 1,521 shares of QCOM for $197,654 on May 23. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $129.95 per share. On May 04, another insider, CATHEY JAMES J, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $145.04 each. As a result, the insider received 232,064 and left with 855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QCOM has traded an average of 8.59M shares per day and 5.57M over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 19.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.00, from 2.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.