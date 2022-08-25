What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock

In the latest session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at 33.80 up 7.27% from its previous closing price of $31.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6624928 shares were traded. RUN reached its highest trading level at $34.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunrun Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $29.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $27.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 25,000 shares for $35.38 per share. The transaction valued at 884,530 led to the insider holds 1,585,134 shares of the business.

Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares of RUN for $2,597,066 on Aug 10. The Co-Executive Chair now owns 1,459,226 shares after completing the transaction at $34.63 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Jurich Lynn Michelle, who serves as the Co-Executive Chair of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,700,920 and left with 1,459,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $60.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUN has traded an average of 8.06M shares per day and 6.95M over the past ten days. A total of 211.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.60M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 27.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $499.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $554.5M to a low estimate of $437.1M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.17M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.3M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.