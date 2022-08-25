What shareholders can do to beat the market with Visa Inc. (V) stock

In the latest session, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) closed at 206.67 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $206.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4225567 shares were traded. V reached its highest trading level at $208.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Visa Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $225 from $230 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $282.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $239.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares for $212.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,908,990 led to the insider holds 156,887 shares of the business.

KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares of V for $1,758,330 on Jun 30. The CHAIRMAN & CEO now owns 159,887 shares after completing the transaction at $195.37 per share. On May 31, another insider, KELLY ALFRED F JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $210.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,893,420 and left with 162,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, V now has a Market Capitalization of 439.63B and an Enterprise Value of 448.92B. As of this moment, Visa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for V is 0.89, which has changed by -10.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, V has reached a high of $236.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $185.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, V has traded an average of 6.11M shares per day and 5.14M over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.63B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for V as of Aug 14, 2022 were 33.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 34.26M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for V is 1.50, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for V, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7B to a low estimate of $7.29B. As of the current estimate, Visa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for V’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.11B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.99B and the low estimate is $30.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.