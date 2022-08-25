Which analyst expects Bilibili Inc. (BILI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at 24.41 up 2.82% from its previous closing price of $23.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6014825 shares were traded. BILI reached its highest trading level at $24.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bilibili Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $15 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILI is 0.98, which has changed by -68.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $93.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILI has traded an average of 5.88M shares per day and 3.21M over the past ten days. A total of 393.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.93M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 28.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 26.31M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.12 and $-2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.45. EPS for the following year is $-1.7, with 25 analysts recommending between $-1.21 and $-2.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $717.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $723.47M to a low estimate of $712.77M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.82M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $861.55M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $877.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $807.64M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $3.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.