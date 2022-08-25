Which analyst expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed at 39.61 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $39.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4094589 shares were traded. KDP reached its highest trading level at $39.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On March 22, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Milikin Maurice Anthony bought 12,979 shares for $39.66 per share. The transaction valued at 514,747 led to the insider holds 103,832 shares of the business.

Milikin Maurice Anthony bought 12,979 shares of KDP for $517,213 on Aug 15. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 90,853 shares after completing the transaction at $39.85 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Singer Robert S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $38.60 each. As a result, the insider received 135,100 and left with 27,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KDP is 0.64, which has changed by 13.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KDP has traded an average of 11.00M shares per day and 6.54M over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 838.72M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 15.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 30.73M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KDP is 0.75, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $14.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.