A correction may be in store for Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares?

In the latest session, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at 147.01 down -10.21% from its previous closing price of $163.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-16.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6205017 shares were traded. BURL reached its highest trading level at $159.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Burlington Stores Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 201.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $183.

On June 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $175.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $230.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $351.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BURL has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 66.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.83M. Shares short for BURL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $6.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.76B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.