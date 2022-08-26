A correction may be in store for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares?

As of close of business last night, First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.13, down -18.18% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0293 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11256293 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $0.1635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1206.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWBI is 1.74, which has changed by -97.89% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9024.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FWBI traded 3.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 844.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 368.72k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.63. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-3.25.