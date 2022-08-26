A glimpse at Affimed N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) closed at 2.98 up 4.56% from its previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041504 shares were traded. AFMD reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Affimed N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On February 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 23, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1368.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFMD has traded an average of 999.34K shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 147.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.95M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 3.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.93M to a low estimate of $5.61M. As of the current estimate, Affimed N.V.’s year-ago sales were $11.23M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.58M, a decrease of -9.30% over than the figure of $-22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.61M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.32M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.93M and the low estimate is $2.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.