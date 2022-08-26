A glimpse at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) closed at 1.51 up 14.39% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54269186 shares were traded. KAVL reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAVL now has a Market Capitalization of 41.14M and an Enterprise Value of 36.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KAVL is 2.38, which has changed by -73.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KAVL has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3341.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KAVL has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 5.88M over the past ten days. A total of 30.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KAVL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 987.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 478.22k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 420.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.