A glimpse at Lithium Americas Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock clocked out at 31.67, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $31.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4049502 shares were traded. LAC reached its highest trading level at $33.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.10 and its Current Ratio is at 44.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $41.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAC traded 2.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.74M. Insiders hold about 16.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.53% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 10.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $-0.01.