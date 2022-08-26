A glimpse at Matterport Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at 4.78 up 3.02% from its previous closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3005983 shares were traded. MTTR reached its highest trading level at $4.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matterport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Tulsi Japjit sold 60,000 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 233,460 led to the insider holds 346,486 shares of the business.

Fay James Daniel sold 225,627 shares of MTTR for $1,148,216 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 523,470 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 74,373 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 373,873 and left with 749,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 846.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1325.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTTR has traded an average of 6.07M shares per day and 4.81M over the past ten days. A total of 283.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.41M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 36.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 35.78M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.86% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.52M and the low estimate is $145.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.