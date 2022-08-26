A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

After closing at $6.45 in the most recent trading day, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed at 6.80, up 5.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2187674 shares were traded. ZETA reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On November 16, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 200,000 shares for $7.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,406,000 led to the insider holds 16,946,891 shares of the business.

Ravella Satish sold 910 shares of ZETA for $4,945 on Aug 02. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 236,742 shares after completing the transaction at $5.43 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Ravella Satish, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 1,576 shares for $5.23 each. As a result, the insider received 8,249 and left with 237,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.62M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 8.03M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.