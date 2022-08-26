ACLS (Axcelis Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) closed at 81.73 in the last session, up 12.90% from day before closing price of $72.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1920193 shares were traded. ACLS reached its highest trading level at $82.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $87 from $82 previously.

On January 21, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $42.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when KEITHLEY JOSEPH P sold 2,000 shares for $79.37 per share. The transaction valued at 158,740 led to the insider holds 23,375 shares of the business.

BREWER KEVIN J sold 9,461 shares of ACLS for $712,878 on Aug 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,786 shares after completing the transaction at $75.35 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, FAUBERT RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $76.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,200 and left with 33,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACLS is 1.71, which has changed by 58.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $83.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACLS traded on average about 401.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 673.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.40M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1.02M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $224.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.4M to a low estimate of $224M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.08M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.61M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.43M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.1M and the low estimate is $910M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.