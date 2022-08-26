AGFY (Agrify Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Agrify Corporation’s stock clocked out at 0.84, down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0436 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1395320 shares were traded. AGFY reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8101.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGFY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 12,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Chang Raymond Nobu bought 10,000 shares of AGFY for $26,100 on May 16. The CEO and Chairman now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On May 13, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 34,600 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,984 and bolstered with 538,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGFY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.67M and an Enterprise Value of 51.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $31.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9174.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGFY traded 408.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.47, compared to 2.89M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.01 and $-4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-1.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $29.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.99M to a low estimate of $14.6M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.69M, an estimated increase of 115.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.95M, an increase of 69.90% less than the figure of $115.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 114.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.22M and the low estimate is $150.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.