An investigation into ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s technical aspects

The price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at 4.47 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084862 shares were traded. GWH reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3315.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 20,000 shares for $5.01 per share. The transaction valued at 100,168 led to the insider holds 530,235 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 1,342 shares of GWH for $8,123 on Jan 24. The President now owns 5,373,083 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 59,642 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 361,001 and left with 869,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1130.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $28.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6711.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GWH traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 7.18M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.57M and the low estimate is $164.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,438.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.