An investigation into MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s technical aspects

The price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at 363.74 in the last session, up 7.42% from day before closing price of $338.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+25.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427512 shares were traded. MDB reached its highest trading level at $365.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $353.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

On June 29, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $190.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $310 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Porter Mark sold 1,520 shares for $325.00 per share. The transaction valued at 494,000 led to the insider holds 29,121 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 1,000 shares of MDB for $310,679 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 540,896 shares after completing the transaction at $310.68 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,090 shares for $312.06 each. As a result, the insider received 4,396,867 and left with 1,322,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $590.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 311.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 377.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDB traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.61M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.