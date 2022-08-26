An overall feel about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock clocked out at 39.90, up 6.71% from its previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2922586 shares were traded. EXAS reached its highest trading level at $39.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on November 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Baranick Brian sold 984 shares for $47.12 per share. The transaction valued at 46,366 led to the insider holds 4,596 shares of the business.

Zanotti Katherine S sold 4,608 shares of EXAS for $208,005 on Jul 26. The Director now owns 60,318 shares after completing the transaction at $45.14 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Conroy Kevin T, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7 shares for $40.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285 and left with 1,167,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $108.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXAS traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.40M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 10.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.91 and a low estimate of $-1.18, while EPS last year was $-1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.08, with high estimates of $-0.86 and low estimates of $-1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.62 and $-4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.27. EPS for the following year is $-3.08, with 16 analysts recommending between $-1.33 and $-4.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $497.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $505.5M to a low estimate of $487.8M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $434.82M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $511.16M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.3M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.