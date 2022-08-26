Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE): Selected Notes

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was 27.36 for the day, up 6.58% from the previous closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5223763 shares were traded. BE reached its highest trading level at $27.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 5,831 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 174,930 led to the insider holds 31,396 shares of the business.

Griffiths Glen sold 14,326 shares of BE for $430,353 on Aug 11. The EVP, Services now owns 338,114 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Brooks Guillermo, who serves as the EVP, Sales – Americas of the company, sold 5,860 shares for $17.03 each. As a result, the insider received 99,796 and left with 19,140 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $37.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.72.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 6.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.23M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 16.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $204.8M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.47M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.89M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.