Analysis of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG): Selected Notes

The closing price of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) was 82.74 for the day, up 2.95% from the previous closing price of $80.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551011 shares were traded. CEG reached its highest trading level at $82.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $97 from $54 previously.

On May 13, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On April 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $72.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 29, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $82.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.04.

Shares Statistics:

CEG traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 5.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.65B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.66B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.