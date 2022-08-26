Analysis of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD): Selected Notes

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed the day trading at 1.04 down -3.70% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215446 shares were traded. QD reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.80 and its Current Ratio is at 21.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0669.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QD traded about 3.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QD traded about 633.22k shares per day. A total of 253.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.24M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 2.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $38.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.79M to a low estimate of $43.79M. As of the current estimate, Qudian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.43M, an estimated decrease of -51.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.09M, down -67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.21M and the low estimate is $139.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.