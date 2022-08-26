Analysis of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT): Selected Notes

The closing price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) was 1.87 for the day, up 3.89% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186193 shares were traded. SLQT reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Hawks Donald L III bought 9,000 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 119,524 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Hawks Donald L III bought 1,000 shares of SLQT for $12,980 on Sep 10. The Director now owns 41,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.98 per share. On Sep 10, another insider, Weldon Raymond F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,378 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $15.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4247.

Shares Statistics:

SLQT traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.83M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.