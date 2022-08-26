Are analysts optimistic about American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) stock?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed the day trading at 2.91 up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1776344 shares were traded. AREC reached its highest trading level at $2.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Taylor Kirk Patrick bought 1,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629 led to the insider holds 1,622,383 shares of the business.

Sauve Thomas M. bought 5,000 shares of AREC for $7,496 on May 18. The President now owns 4,429,501 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On May 18, another insider, Jensen Mark C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,488 and bolstered with 5,174,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9464.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AREC traded about 552.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AREC traded about 920.03k shares per day. A total of 66.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 4.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AREC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06M, up 631.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87M and the low estimate is $76.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 953.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.