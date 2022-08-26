Are analysts optimistic about Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) stock?

The closing price of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) was 198.88 for the day, up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $194.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1886500 shares were traded. CAT reached its highest trading level at $198.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $231.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares for $214.13 per share. The transaction valued at 590,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 600 shares of CAT for $131,892 on May 05. The Director now owns 2,480 shares after completing the transaction at $219.82 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, De Lange Bob, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 11,718 shares for $237.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,780,096 and left with 43,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $237.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $167.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.00.

Shares Statistics:

CAT traded an average of 2.93M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 5.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.12, CAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $11.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.46. EPS for the following year is $14.15, with 28 analysts recommending between $17.86 and $10.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.97B to a low estimate of $13.9B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.89B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.97B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.63B and the low estimate is $57.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.