Are analysts optimistic about NetApp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock?

The closing price of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) was 78.56 for the day, up 7.88% from the previous closing price of $72.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2952857 shares were traded. NTAP reached its highest trading level at $79.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On June 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $84.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $102 to $91.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Kurian George sold 2,125 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 148,750 led to the insider holds 161,450 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,125 shares of NTAP for $147,432 on Jul 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 163,575 shares after completing the transaction at $69.38 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,125 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 148,750 and left with 165,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.50.

Shares Statistics:

NTAP traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, NTAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 47.10% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.59 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, NetApp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.