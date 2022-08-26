Are analysts optimistic about Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) stock?

The closing price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) was 19.45 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $18.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014374 shares were traded. PARR reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $19.50 previously.

On April 06, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $20.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when CHAI TRUST CO LLC sold 50,000 shares for $15.76 per share. The transaction valued at 787,785 led to the insider holds 2,627,351 shares of the business.

CHAI TRUST CO LLC sold 50,000 shares of PARR for $779,656 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 2,677,351 shares after completing the transaction at $15.59 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, CHAI TRUST CO LLC, who serves as the Members of 10% Owner Group of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 819,180 and left with 2,727,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $21.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.24.

Shares Statistics:

PARR traded an average of 866.97K shares per day over the past three months and 691.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.83M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $-0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 50.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $5.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.