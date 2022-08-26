Are Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Astrotech Corporation’s stock clocked out at 0.48, up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0204 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1851823 shares were traded. ASTC reached its highest trading level at $0.5425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4573.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 28, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 167,589 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 79,554 led to the insider holds 5,139,322 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 311,733 shares of ASTC for $139,345 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,961,733 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has reached a high of $1.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6129.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTC traded 171.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 465.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.51M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 109.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 91.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.