Are Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at 31.25 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $31.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348512 shares were traded. DNLI reached its highest trading level at $31.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On September 21, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares for $31.61 per share. The transaction valued at 632,282 led to the insider holds 1,930,356 shares of the business.

Ho Carole sold 2,424 shares of DNLI for $77,520 on Aug 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 170,663 shares after completing the transaction at $31.98 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Krognes Steve E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,253 shares for $33.22 each. As a result, the insider received 74,845 and left with 149,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $56.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNLI has traded an average of 629.54K shares per day and 662.23k over the past ten days. A total of 123.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 10.35, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.13 and $-3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.6. EPS for the following year is $-2.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.9 and $-3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $9.73M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $72.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.