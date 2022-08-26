Are Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.75, up 7.29% from its previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1816076 shares were traded. HDSN reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HDSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4 previously.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 06, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 20,000 shares for $9.75 per share. The transaction valued at 194,920 led to the insider holds 125,578 shares of the business.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 20,000 shares of HDSN for $195,816 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 145,578 shares after completing the transaction at $9.79 per share. On May 31, another insider, MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,785 shares for $9.70 each. As a result, the insider received 541,114 and left with 407,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDSN now has a Market Capitalization of 449.75M and an Enterprise Value of 520.28M. As of this moment, Hudson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HDSN is 1.34, which has changed by 227.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HDSN has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HDSN traded 969.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 720.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.25M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HDSN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 1.45M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $79.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.4M to a low estimate of $78M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.65M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.23M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.75M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $320.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.