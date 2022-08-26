As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, 9F Inc. (JFU) offers stability

The closing price of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) was 0.40 for the day, down -6.98% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2861564 shares were traded. JFU reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JFU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JFU now has a Market Capitalization of 138.79M and an Enterprise Value of -252.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFU has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9548.

Shares Statistics:

JFU traded an average of 69.70K shares per day over the past three months and 382.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.56M. Insiders hold about 47.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JFU as of Jul 28, 2022 were 139.19k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 171.31k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.