As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) offers stability

The closing price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) was 3.44 for the day, up 12.42% from the previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3554361 shares were traded. KC reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1297.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $36.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8137.

Shares Statistics:

KC traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.33M. Shares short for KC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 7.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.79 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.18M to a low estimate of $289.54M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.87M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.45M, a decrease of -4.30% over than the figure of $-12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.