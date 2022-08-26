Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed the day trading at 27.84 up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $27.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128726 shares were traded. BMBL reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BMBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $30 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC sold 20,700,000 shares of BMBL for $1,084,266,000 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.38 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,700,000 shares for $52.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,084,266,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $61.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BMBL traded about 2.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BMBL traded about 2.15M shares per day. A total of 129.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 6.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $219.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.8M to a low estimate of $218.3M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.22M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.9M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $923M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.