Considering JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $12.18 in the most recent trading day, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at 12.62, up 3.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2518468 shares were traded. JELD reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JELD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $17.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares for $12.46 per share. The transaction valued at 155,741 led to the insider holds 11,363,336 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 66,800 shares of JELD for $848,206 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 11,352,529 shares after completing the transaction at $12.70 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $13.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,334 and bolstered with 19,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.07M. Shares short for JELD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.