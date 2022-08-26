Considering TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.85 in the most recent trading day, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at 0.83, down -2.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0212 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797431 shares were traded. TMC reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Karkar Andrei bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 51,955,976 shares of the business.

Barron Gerard bought 103,680 shares of TMC for $99,999 on Aug 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,420,489 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Barron Gerard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,250 and bolstered with 15,316,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMC now has a Market Capitalization of 193.08M and an Enterprise Value of 146.83M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6918.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.15M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 3.65M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.