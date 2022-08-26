ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) closed the day trading at 0.28 up 3.63% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1418082 shares were traded. CFRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2684.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CFRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFRX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.46M and an Enterprise Value of -13.76M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CFRX is 0.03, which has changed by -92.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3743, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7820.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CFRX traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CFRX traded about 2.77M shares per day. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 2.49M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.07 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.07. EPS for the following year is $-0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-0.95.